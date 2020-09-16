1/1
Deborah Roberts Jackson
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSON, Deborah Roberts, 65, of Henrico, passed away on September 13, 2020. Deborah was born in Richmond on June 13, 1955. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stafford S. Roberts Sr. and Agnes W. Roberts; and her son, Hunter S. Jackson. She is survived by her loving loving husband of 43 years, Scott H. Jackson; beloved daughter, Rebecca J. Whittaker (Sean); granddaughter, Olivia L. Whittaker; sister, Roberta R. Dawson (Lewis); and brother, Stafford S. Roberts Jr. "Bubba"; aunt, Marie W. Lawrence (Tommie); niece, Holly D. Jackson (Mike); nephew, Brian Dawson (Kristina); and numerous aunts and cousins in Richmond and South Hill. She graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. She worked in the medical field and co-owned her own business, Medical Management Resources Inc., before she finished her career at the VA medical center. She was an avid sports follower, especially her Duke Blue Devils. She enjoyed gardening and loved going to the beach. She was loved dearly by family and friends and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park at 10000 Patterson Avenue at 12 noon. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homeparham.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
8042883013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
Debbie was and is still one of my favorite people! She loved to laugh and always appreciated a good joke! She is an outstanding co worker, and an exemplary person! I will miss her very much! I pray God's peace and comfort to the family at this time.
Victoria Carpenter
Coworker
September 16, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved