Donald Franklin Thomas
1938 - 2020
THOMAS, Donald Franklin, 82, of Lawrenceville, Va., passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. A lifelong resident of Brunswick County, he was the son of the late Maria Short Thomas and Otis Alexander Thomas. He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Wilbur, Buck, JC "Red," Dick and Billy; and seven sisters, Mary, Velma, Nellie, Ruth, Ella, Lorene and Ann. Donald was a life member of Liberty Church and Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad, and a former Board member of Virginia Agricultural Growers Association. A lifelong tobacco farmer of Brightleaf Farm in Lawrenceville, Va., he was an avid NASCAR fan, attending many races throughout his life along with his brother, Marvin and many friends. He was recognized by many fertilizer and chemical dealers, and was always introduced to them by his friend, Mallory Lafoon as the "best" tobacco farmer in Brunswick County. Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife, Patsy Thomas; sons, Donny Thomas (Joyce), Mike Thomas (Abbe) and Barry Thomas (Janet); brothers, Marvin and Ran; sister, Mattie; grandchildren, Lyndsay Buchanan (Jason), Danny Thomas (Brittany), Justin Thomas (Bri) and J.R. Thomas; great-grandchildren, Faith Buchanan, Kaye Lee Buchanan, Lee Ann Thomas and Aerin Thomas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory in Lawrenceville. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Church or Lawrenceville Fire Department. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA 23868
(434) 848-2113
