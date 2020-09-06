1/
Donald T. Foster Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER, Donald T., Sr., 85, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Foster; and mother, Ruth Foster Watkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nora Foster; sons, Donald (Cindy) T. Foster Jr., Kenneth (Kerry) Foster; grandchildren, David Foster, Curtis Daugherty Jr., Benjamin Foster and Amanda Foster; and sister-in-law, Margaret Barlow. He served in the U.S. Marines and retired from the State Health Department. He was very active at Beulah United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Beulah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37098, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A private memorial service will be held in his honor.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved