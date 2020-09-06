FOSTER, Donald T., Sr., 85, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Foster; and mother, Ruth Foster Watkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nora Foster; sons, Donald (Cindy) T. Foster Jr., Kenneth (Kerry) Foster; grandchildren, David Foster, Curtis Daugherty Jr., Benjamin Foster and Amanda Foster; and sister-in-law, Margaret Barlow. He served in the U.S. Marines and retired from the State Health Department. He was very active at Beulah United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Beulah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37098, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A private memorial service will be held in his honor.