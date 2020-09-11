1/1
Dorothy Ann Langhorne "Pearl" Smith
SMITH, Mrs. Dorothy Ann "Pearl" Langhorne, 105, of Cumberland, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield, Va. She is survived by five grandchildren, 15 nieces and nephews, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great and great-great-nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Center Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan. Rev. Carl A. Hamiel, pastor, officiating. www.mariangraythomas funeralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
11:00 - 07:00 PM
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Center Union Baptist Church Cemetery
September 10, 2020
I would like to say, you will really be missed. Such an happy fun and dancing young women. God be with you.
Judy Crump/Jean
Family
