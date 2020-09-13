HAMILTON, Dorothy Tennent, The family of Dorothy Tennent Hamilton, age 97, sadly announces the passing of our beloved family matriarch on September 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James R. Hamilton; her brother, W. Wallace Tennent Jr.; sister, Rae T. Anderson; and nephew, William W. Tennent III. She is survived by her loving nephew, Wayne Tennent (Deborah), Ann Tennent (recently widowed wife of nephew, William Tennent); her niece and namesake, Dorothy A. Samuel (David); great-nephew, Matthew Tennent (Sara); great-nieces, Ellen Alexander (Rob), Ashley Cesaroni (Tony); and by many, many great-great-nieces and nephews. Dorothy Hamilton was first and foremost an artist and, as such, viewed the world from a unique perspective. In 1942 when the United States entered WWII, Dorothy entered art school at RPI. After graduating, she stayed on as an instructor and later a professor of interior design at what had then become VCU, where she was both revered and respected. Amazingly, she still received Christmas cards from students from 70 years ago. Her career was long and distinguished, ending when she retired in 1983. Dot loved to travel. Her adventures took her all around this beautiful country and also to Europe. She crossed the Atlantic not once, but twice on the Queen Elizabeth. The great passion of her life was animals of all kinds but mainly dogs and horses. Even at age 97 she spoke longingly of riding a horse one more time. Sadly, this dream did not come to fruition but, hopefully, she will be trail riding in Heaven. Dorothy was an active and enthusiastic member of the Richmond Dog Obedience Club for many years where she trained and showed first, her little poodle, Stormy and later, her pride and joy, Salukis. It was through this club that she made many lasting friendships and derived much enjoyment. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to any and all individuals who, through their compassion and commitment, helped to ease Dot's final years, particularly Dawn Barber, whose friendship, humor, ceaseless energy and intelligence carried Dorothy through some of her darkest times. Cremation services will be provided by Woody Funeral Home and a private service for family will be held at a later date. It is suggested that any memorial contributions be made to the Richmond SPCA or to the Richmond Dog Obedience Club.



