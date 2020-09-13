HIGGINS, E. Worth, Jr., died September 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born in July of 1935, in Washington, D.C., where his father was managing editor of U.S. News and World Report.
Worth attended Christchurch School on the banks of the beautiful Rappahannock River. Under the guidance of Headmaster Branch Spalding, he learned the value of honesty and integrity. It was at Christchurch where he learned to sail, a passion that continued throughout his life. He furthered his education at Washington and Lee University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism in 1958.
After an unfortunate auto accident that left his foot burned, he spent his first summer post graduation driving a Yellow Cab. He described this as a fortunate choice, saying it was both character building and an introduction of how to connect with all types of people.
He went on to complete a two-year stint in the military which Worth laughingly said took him to Korea and Virginia Beach. He credited this experience as the beginning of his education in how to lead people.
After several years of selling fine printing paper, he found the courage to start his own business along with Keith McManaway. The company was founded 50 years ago as McManaway & Higgins. Mr. McManaway left in the second year of operation and the company became Worth Higgins & Associates, Inc. Worth remained at the helm until he retired in 2005. He was described as a thinker, a builder and a teacher. He was a kind and fair man who managed to retain his sense of humor throughout his long illness.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Katherine McDowell Higgins; sister-in-law, Dorothy McD. Adams, husband, Keith; and three nephews, Glen W. Shephard, Keith D. Adams Jr. and Scott McD. Adams. The family wishes to thank his two caregivers, Cheryle Lawson and her daughter, Tonya Lawson for their wonderful and loving care. Worth loved his life, his family, his many animal friends, his extended River Family and his vocation.
He was proud to be a printer and held the following words of Charles Dickens close to his heart. "The printer is the friend of intelligence, of thought; the friend of liberty, of freedom, of law; indeed, the printer is the friend of every person who is the friend of order-the friend of every person who can read! Of all the inventions, of all the discoveries in science or art, of all the great results in the wonderful progress of mechanical energy and skill, the printer is the only product of civilization necessary to the existence of free people."
Because of the pandemic, a celebration of Worth's life will take place at a future time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christchurch School, Development Office, 49 Seahorse Lane, Christchurch, Va. 23031; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.