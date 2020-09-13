MCCLENNEY, Dr. Earl H., Jr., "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute."Prov. 31:8-9.Dr. Earl Hampton McClenney Jr. and his wife (Frances Wood) moved to Richmond in 1964 after graduating from North Carolina A&T State University and St. Paul's College. Dr. McClenney was appointed by Governor Godwin as one of five city interns and the only African-American in a new program with the Commonwealth. He was later hired as one of the first African-Americans to work in personnel for the City of Richmond. Always fighting for others, he disrupted racist exclusionary practices in city hiring.Dr. McClenney founded the Department of Public Administration at Virginia State University, where he taught for over 20 years. He was an ardent supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In 1989, he published his most influential book, "How To Survive When You Are the Only Black In The Office: What They Can't Teach You At White Business Schools."During his active community years, Dr. McClenney became the first African-American to join the Richmond Jaycees, helped found The Leadership Roundtable, served on the Board and Executive Committee of Richmond Renaissance (now Venture Richmond), and he led many other civic organizations. His last post was as Senior Urban Policy Advisor to Governor Tim Kaine.Dr. McClenney is survived by his brother, Clifton McClenney (Jean); daughters, Jacqueline and Madeline; granddaughter, Ariyah McClenney Sadler; two bonus grandsons, James Elliott-Wallace and Rashad Davis-Gladney; sister, Elizabeth Gail McClenney; brothers, Walter O'Neil McClenney (Aleta) and Henry Clay McClenney; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, dedicated caregivers and Legends of Troy, Virginia State University students and graduates. Private Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated and family memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Funeral Home on September 16, 2020. Services will be live streamed for the community at 6 p.m. (Omega service) and 7 p.m. (memorial service). See Joseph Jenkins Funeral Home Facebook page for the live feed.