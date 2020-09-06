LOVING, Earnest Warren, III, 41, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Dorothy Glenn and Dorothy Loving. He is survived by his parents, Earnest Jr. and Betty Loving; brother, Chris Loving (Megan); niece and nephews, Nicholas, Nathan and Bailee Loving; aunts, Millie Sanford, Rose Taylor, Brenda Loving and Mildred Lambert; and many loving relatives. Earnie worked as a mechanic for GRTC for 21 years and enjoyed working on his own cars in his free time. He also enjoyed photography and the Washington Redskins. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020. Interment to follow in Bermuda Memorial Park.



