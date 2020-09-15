BOUWENSE, Edith Chaney, 90, of Chesterfield, Va., earned her angel wings September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Howard Chaney; second husband, Albert Bouwense; son, David Chaney; parents, Thomas and Louisa Martin; three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Janet C. Hatchett (Steve); grandson, Ryan Hatchett (Heather); and three great-grandchildren. Edith loved the Lord, her family and friends. She enjoyed flower arranging, cooking, flowers and birds. She retired from the Virginia State Police. The family will receive friends 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment private.



