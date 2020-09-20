HARDIE, Dr. Edith Louise, age 88, died at her Westminster Canterbury residence on Monday, September 7, 2020. A graduate of Georgetown University (B.S., 1954), Miss Hardie was a nurse prior to earning her Doctor of Philosophy in Physiology from the Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she also worked as a medical researcher. She is survived by friends, family and acquaintances, whose lives were made better through knowing her. Subject to limits on public gatherings, a private memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at The Church of The Holy Comforter, Episcopal. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Lung Association
of Richmond. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.