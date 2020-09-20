KROLL, Edna Jackson, 99, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home. Born December 31, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Kennie C. and Elizabeth F. Jackson; and was also preceded in death by her husband, John Kroll; and daughter, Linda Kroll. She lived her life for her Lord and Savior and was a member of West End Baptist Church. She also attended Woodrow Hill Bible Class. Her garden was her fortress, which she kept in immaculate condition and enjoyed tending to it even in her final days. She is survived by her longtime friend, Mercedes Arteaga and husband, John; and other extended family members and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss Funeral Homes, 103 S. Adams Street, Petersburg, Va. 23803, with Pastor Mark Hughes officiating. Entombment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. A visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to the West End Baptist Church Building Fund, 6506 Boydton Plank Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23803. Condolences and memories may be shared at jtmorriss.com
