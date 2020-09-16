1/1
Eileen Mays Duck
DUCK, Eileen Mays "Baby", 87, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edward Y. Duck Sr. She is survived by her two children, Edward Y. Duck Jr. and his wife, Claudia and Connie D. Shires and her husband, Gary, both of Richmond; six grandchildren, J.T. Balsom, Gary Shires Jr., Paul Shires, Christian, Ryan and Damian Balsom; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at Woody Funeral Home – Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
SEP
18
Graveside service
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
8042883013
September 16, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
