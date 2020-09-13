GIAMBANCO, Elena Ingargiola, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Tappahannock, went to be with the Lord on her 86th birthday, Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Carini, Palermo, to the late Giovanni and Francesca Ingargiola, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Giuseppina, Vita, Antonino, Maria and Rosalia; and great-grandson, Adriano. Elena is survived by her husband of 65 years, Filippo Giambanco; three children, Antonino Giambanco (Patrizia), Anna Mannino (Angelo) and Giovanni Giambanco (Beth); nine grandchildren, Salvatore (Maria), Elena (Vincenzo), Filippo (Cristina), Philip (Lesley), Rosalia (Vito), Antonio (Hannah), Giuseppe, Ariana and Gianluca; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Giuseppe Ingariola (Rosaria) and Rosa Picone (Ambrogio); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was an amazing and hardworking wife, mother and grandmother who loved everyone and always put the needs of others before her own. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, with services beginning at 12 noon Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Entombment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family asks that if you are ill or are concerned about exposure to potential pathogens that online condolences be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.