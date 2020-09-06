HEFLIN, Elizabeth, Elizabeth, almost 87, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, August 30, 2020.



Stories abounded from her 18 years as secretary/bookkeeper at Bon Air Elementary School. The children made her day.



She was pregnant and widowed when her husband, Andrew Allen Whitmore, was killed in Korea in 1953.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lou Raikes Horn.



Her loving husband of 41 years, Bobby Heflin, passed in 1996.



She leaves behind her son, Allen Whitmore.



Cherished family and treasured friends made her life precious to her.



Services will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd., 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, followed by procession to Dale Memorial Park for service at 3 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store