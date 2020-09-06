1/1
Elizabeth H. Heflin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEFLIN, Elizabeth, Elizabeth, almost 87, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Stories abounded from her 18 years as secretary/bookkeeper at Bon Air Elementary School. The children made her day.

She was pregnant and widowed when her husband, Andrew Allen Whitmore, was killed in Korea in 1953.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lou Raikes Horn.

Her loving husband of 41 years, Bobby Heflin, passed in 1996.

She leaves behind her son, Allen Whitmore.

Cherished family and treasured friends made her life precious to her.

Services will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd., 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, followed by procession to Dale Memorial Park for service at 3 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved