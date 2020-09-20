1/1
Elizabeth Ruppert Dittrich
DITTRICH, Elizabeth Ruppert, age 90, passed away on September 15, 2020. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maria Ruppert; her husband, Joseph Dittrich; her

daughter, Edith; and son, Manfred; her brothers, George, Frank and Joseph Ruppert; and her sisters, Mary Miko and Anna Huller. Elizabeth is survived by her brother, Andrew Ruppert and his wife, Maria; her son, Joseph Dittrich; daughter, Donna Stvartak and her husband, Joe; and grandchildren, Michael and Matthew and Matthew's wife, Kate. Elizabeth was born in Verteskozma, Hungary on July 13, 1930. Following WWII, her family became refugees and were sent to Germany. There, she met her husband, Joe and they married in 1950. In 1954, they immigrated to the United States to join her family in New Jersey. In 1989, they retired to Virginia and had many happy years living in the Woodlake Community. Elizabeth was a talented seamstress and worked many years with her brother, Andy, tailoring clothes and sewing for her family. In retirement, she loved gardening and had a beautiful collection of African Violets. Her cakes and cookies were something her family will never forget. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at the Woodlake Pavilion, 14710 Village Square Parkway, Midlothian, Va., at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Woodlake Pavilion
September 17, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Elizabeth Ruppert Dittrich. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
(Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
