JORDAN, Mrs. Elizabeth Willcox, died August 21, 2020, in Petersburg, Virginia at the age of 100. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Blackwell Jordan. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Jordan Timberlake of Richmond, Virginia; and seven nieces and nephews. Betty was born in Petersburg on January 1, 1920, to Robert Bolling Willcox and Lucy Landon Harrison Willcox and was the middle child of five children. Betty attended Longwood College, but apart from her time at Longwood, she spent her entire life in Petersburg. She was an active lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and since 2011 she had lived at the Petersburg Home for Ladies, where for 16 years, from 1970 to 1986 she had been on the board of directors and served as president of the board from 1977 to 1979. Betty was a wonderful homemaker and an excellent cook who enjoyed keeping a vegetable garden every summer to raise her favorite homegrown tomatoes, snaps and butter beans. She loved to travel and was fortunate to take some memorable trips with her husband and after his death, her friends. She was a serious bridge player and for many years delighted in weekly games with friends in Petersburg and Richmond. Betty loved her family and in her later years at the Ladies Home derived great pleasure from their visits and also time spent with close friends made during her earlier years in Petersburg. Betty was very partial to cats and always had one, and sometimes two, usually long-haired shelter rescues. She was a committed crossword and jigsaw puzzle fan and she followed with keen interest the national news right up until the last weeks of her life. Betty received dedicated, skilled nursing care at the Ladies Home and was tended with great compassion and kindness by the nurses, aides and staff many of whom had grown to know her well and love her. She will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. Burial in Blandford Cemetery will be private. For those wishing to make a contribution in memory of Betty, the family suggests considering a donation in her name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 110 N. Union Street, Petersburg, Va. 23804.



