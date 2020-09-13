BROWN, Ms. Ellen Carolyn, On Friday, September 4, 2020, Carolyn peacefully journeyed to heaven after a long fight with illness. Her friend and companion, Karen Kelley, was by her side. Carolyn was the daughter of the late Dr. Clarence M. Brown Sr. and A. Frances Wilson Brown. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister, Clarence M. Brown Jr., Edward A. Brown, F. Wilson Brown and E. Lou Brown. She is survived by her brother, Dr. William D. Brown; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Carolyn graduated from John Marshall High School in 1957. She graduated from RPI (of the College of W&M) in 1961 with a double major in Social Services and Recreation Administration. She received a master's degree in Business Administration and Recreation from the University of North Carolina in 1964. In 1965, Carolyn became the Camp Director for Girl Scouts of Virginia at Camp Kittamaqund and led the first Wagon Train into the Wilderness. She was also the Director of Camp Fernlake of the YWCA of Richmond. Carolyn worked for Henrico County in both Parks & Recreation and Social Services. Following public service, Carolyn established her own businesses: EC Brown Seafood, Clean as a Whistle and The Wharf Seafood Market in Lakeside. Carolyn was the caregiver for many family members. Her love of family, her spirit and compassion were bigger than life. She had recently moved from Richmond to Florida to bask in the sunshine, walk the beaches and continue to collect shark teeth. Heaven has made a huge gain. She lived. She loved. She laughed. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for October 17, at Epiphany Catholic Church, 11000 Smoketree Drive, North Chesterfield, Va., at 2 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store