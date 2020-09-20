CHALLENOR, Elmer Manly, 93, of Richmond, passed away of natural causes on September 16, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Patricia Lipes (Greg) and Carol Copeland; and his two sons, Stephen (Diane) and Michael. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christine, David, Jason, Courtney, Tracy, Brian, Tayler, Christopher and Trever; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Martha Ann Challenor; as well as two of his grandchildren, Matthew Challenor and Conner Copeland. He was a proud cadet graduate of John Marshall High School and attended Randolph Macon College. Known affectionately as "Bub" and "PaPa," he will be remembered for his stubbornness as well as his generosity. Honoring his wishes, only a private, immediate family service will be held. The family request no flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store