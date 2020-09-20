1/1
Elmer Manly Challenor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHALLENOR, Elmer Manly, 93, of Richmond, passed away of natural causes on September 16, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Patricia Lipes (Greg) and Carol Copeland; and his two sons, Stephen (Diane) and Michael. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christine, David, Jason, Courtney, Tracy, Brian, Tayler, Christopher and Trever; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Martha Ann Challenor; as well as two of his grandchildren, Matthew Challenor and Conner Copeland. He was a proud cadet graduate of John Marshall High School and attended Randolph Macon College. Known affectionately as "Bub" and "PaPa," he will be remembered for his stubbornness as well as his generosity. Honoring his wishes, only a private, immediate family service will be held. The family request no flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved