Elton Eugene DeLesDernier
DELESDERNIER, Elton Eugene, "With long life, I will satisfy him, and show him My salvation" Psalm 91:16. On September 6, 2020, Tony was satisfied in his life here on earth and went home to be with his Lord Jesus. Tony passed away at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; dear friend, Suzanne Peery; and his granddaughter, Diana Merryman. Left to celebrate his life are his two children, Sue Lienemann (Del) and Don DeLesDernier (Lora); four grandchildren, Joe Lienemann (Leslie), Brad Lienemann (Ann), Jeff Lienemann (Jessica), Evan DeLesDernier (fiance, Kennedy); and nine great-grandchildren. Tony was born in Murray, Nebraska, grew up in Findlay, Ohio, moved to Chicago, Illinois and finally settled in Richmond, Virginia. Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1956 with the rank of Specialist 3rd Class. He retired in Richmond after a long career with Reynolds Metals. He was an expert woodworker/cabinet maker. He was a faithful member, for over 40 years, of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church. During his retirement, he traveled all over the United States collecting stamps from over 100 national parks. Visitation will be held at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229 on Thursday, September 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, 7000 Park Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226 on Friday, September 11, at 11 a.m. Masks are required. Social distancing will be observed in the sanctuary during the service. Interment will follow immediately after the service in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to the following: Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, 7000 Park Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226; or Human Kind, 908 N. Thompson St., Richmond, Va. 23230.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
September 8, 2020
He loved fully, cared deeply and will be forever missed by Suzanne Peery's family. Until we meet again, dear friend.
Jim and Karen Peery
Friend
September 9, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
