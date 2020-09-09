1/
Ernest William Hobson
HOBSON, Ernest William, 77, of Richmond, Va., went home to be with the Lord September 5, 2020. Ernest attended Richmond Public Schools and served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brother. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted niece of many years, Ms. Shelia Irean James, Joyce Ann Johnson; nieces and nephews, Nelson Johnson, Herbert Hobson and devoted Lisa Cosby; other relatives, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral home, 1827 Hull St., where visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 232-3874
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
