1/1
Esseline Gloria "Tina" Woody
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esseline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODY, Esseline Gloria "Tina", born September 14, 1952, passed away August 21, 2020. Loving you always and missing you daily are your family and friends. A Celebration of Life program will be sent to known family and friends. Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, individual memorial observances are requested. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Frances Academy, 501 East Chase Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202, (410) 539-5794 or Commonwealth Catholic Charities, 1601 Rolling Hills Drive, Richmond, Va. 23229.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 6, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Esseline Gloria Woody. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. S.
Friend
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved