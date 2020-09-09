WOODY, Esseline Gloria "Tina", born September 14, 1952, passed away August 21, 2020. Loving you always and missing you daily are your family and friends. A Celebration of Life program will be sent to known family and friends. Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, individual memorial observances are requested. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Frances Academy, 501 East Chase Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202, (410) 539-5794 or Commonwealth Catholic Charities, 1601 Rolling Hills Drive, Richmond, Va. 23229.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store