Essie Lucille Johnson Jenkins
JENKINS, Essie Lucille Johnson, passed away on August 26, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1920, in Isle of Wight County, Virginia. She graduated from Windsor High School before attending Elon College in North Carolina. Essie was preceded in death by her parents, George Frederick Johnson and Mary Elizabeth "Bettie" Parker Johnson; her sisters, Mary Emily Johnson Brinkley and Martha Evelyn Johnson Haythe Harrelson; her husband, The Honorable Joel Franklin Jenkins; her son, Bruce Clarence Jenkins (Maria Carolina); and her daughter, Ellen Gayle Jenkins (formerly Visotsky). She is survived by her twin sons, Frederick Parker Jenkins and Franklin Julian Jenkins (Deborah); grandchildren, Andrew Parker Jenkins (Christy), Joel Michael Jenkins, Gerald Matthew Jenkins (Nichole), Bradley Franklin Jenkins (Krisstel), Matthew Julian Jenkins, Carol Ellen Visotsky, Michael Thomas Visotsky (Chelsea) and Tyler Lee Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Averi (Jon), Campbell, Blake, twins, Tansy and Fina, Meron, Amias, Margaret, Keller, Hannah, Matthew, Savannah, Mason, Colton, Aston and Emily. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 2955 River Road West, Goochland, Virginia 23063. Norman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 4, 2020.
