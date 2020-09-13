1/1
Eunice Linda Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER, Eunice Linda, 72, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Laura Claytor. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 36 years, Tony M. Foster; children, Stanley E. Acors III, James Thomas Acors Sr. (Crystal); stepdaughter, Melinda Hamilton (Bobby); grandchildren, Amber Craze Acors, James Acors; stepgrandchildren, Michael and Erin Hamilton; brother, Thomas "Butch" Claytor (Sandra) and their children and grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wayne Foster (Donna) and their sons; sister-in-law, Norma Liptrap and her son. Our family cannot express enough gratitude for whom we believe was her guardian angel, Wendy Harris. She came into her life and gave her the best care and support a person could have. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
8042228601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved