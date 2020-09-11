1/1
Frances Ruth Davis
DAVIS, Frances Ruth, 72, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, August 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 (today), 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the March Funeral Home Chapel. Live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.
September 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Frances Ruth Davis. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94.17-19)
N. S.
Neighbor
