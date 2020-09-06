HOLLADAY, Frances Walker, 92, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury. Frances was born October 15, 1927, in Richmond, to Clayton and Marguerite Walker Holladay.



In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her brother, Philip Clayton Holladay Jr.; and close friend of her last 12 years, Dr. David Richardson. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Penelope Holladay; her nephew, Philip Holladay (Ebba); niece, Paige Lesley (Tony); five great-nieces and nephews, Katie and Connor Lesley, Noah, Kai and Sophie Holladay.



She graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1944 and Converse College in 1948 with a B.S. in Chemistry and finished her education by spending 18 months at the Medical College of Virginia's School of Medical Technology. She spent 10 years in this field in Corona Del Mar, Calif. She then returned to Richmond and spent the rest of her career working for the Virginia Blood Bank. After retiring in 1990, Frances had more time and energy to focus on her passion for genealogy. She spent countless hours researching the Holladay family going back 13 generations. Through her research, she got to know many different branches of the Holladay family. Frances was also a lifelong member of Second Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Canterbury for taking such good care of Frances for an extended time.



Due to the current situation, a memorial service is not planned at this time. We hope to have a Celebration of Life service in the future. Donations may be made to The Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 or Second Presbyterian Church, 5 N. Fifth St., Richmond, Va. 23219.



