MEADE, Freida Conway, 65, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mac Meade; sons, Daryl A. Meade and Michael M. Meade (Chelsea Jennings); siblings, Edward G. Conway III (Deborah), Cordell H. Conway (Denise) and DeeDee Mitchell (Lawrence); and devoted friend, Ann Reams. She is also survived by a host of devoted nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Freida was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Sarah Conway. The family would like to express our special thanks to Dr. Gisa Schunn with the Virginia Cancer Institute. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bride Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.