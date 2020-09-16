DYSON, Gail Lenora, 69, departed this life September 12, 2020. Gail was a lifelong resident of Richmond. She graduated from Armstrong High School in 1968. She left Richmond to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C. Gail retired from the Internal Revenue Service and also worked for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Office of Consumer Affairs for the Commonwealth of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, America Smith Dyson and Lynwood Miles Dyson Sr. Gail is survived by her daughter, Annette Dyson; son-in-law, Antonio Kelly; brothers, Lynwood Dyson Jr. and his wife, Belinda and Kenneth Dyson and his partner, Raquel Borders; nephew, Lynwood J. Shakur; nieces, Adrianna Dyson and Noir Fowler; numerous cousins and aunts and an uncle. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St.



