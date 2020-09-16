1/1
Gerald Bryan Scates
SCATES, Gerald Bryan, 89, of Richmond, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on August 25, 2020. He has been reunited with his loving wife of 62 years, Pauline L.; and son, Bruce A. He is also with his parents, Bryan D. and Mary S. Scates. He is survived by his son, Paul B. Scates (Susan); sister, Jane Tanner; niece, Jan Fletcher; nephews, Rev. Tom Sims and John Sims. He was a deacon at Pine Street Baptist and faithful member of Pine Street and Derbyshire Baptist churches. He also served as an usher and in various committees in both churches. He worked for the Federal Reserve Bank, City of Richmond License Bureau and 28 years at the IRS. He was a Phi Beta Kappa at U of R. He enjoyed most sports, especially baseball. He was coach for the Robert E. Lee school baseball team in 1953, which won the city grammar school championship. He participated in college intramural, church and Henrico county softball leagues and enjoyed travel and reading books. Service and interment to be held at Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolf St., on Thursday, September 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Derbyshire Baptist Church.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
8042883013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 16, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.

Bernie Henderson
Bernie Henderson
