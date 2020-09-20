1/1
Gerald M. "Jerry" Parsley Sr.
1934 - 2020
PARSLEY, Mr. Gerald "Jerry" M., Sr., age 85, went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 5, 2020, while surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on September 11, 1934, in Caldwell County, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Rose C. Parsley; and two daughters, Geri L. White (Wesley), Theresa G. Marrs, both of Glen Allen. He is survived by two sons, Mike Parsley (Yvonne) and Andy Parsley (Lucia); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jerry was a longtime member of Hunton Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church located at 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hunton Baptist Church Building Fund, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
