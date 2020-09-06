1/1
Gloria Genevieve Vickers "Gene" Wallace
1927 - 2020
WALLACE, Gloria Genevieve Vickers "Gene", went home to her Lord on August 29, 2020, at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, William McClellan Wallace; and her canine son, Leo. Gene is survived by her five children, Tim Wallace (Linda), Patrick Wallace (Cary), Mickie Beverly (Robin), Mike Wallace (Teresa) and Kathy Hopkins (Pat). Gene took great pride and joy in her 12 grandchildren and 9.5 great-grandchildren, writing special poems and books for each of them.

A woman of deep Christian faith, Gene's life was a perfect example of living with grace. She retired from Randolph-Macon College's Business Office, but her primary occupation for most of her married life was as a minister's wife. Gene was an avid writer, and delighted in writing letters and sending her own funny poetry, stories and very bad puns to all. She also loved gardening, sharing her gorgeous flower arrangements with her multitude of friends and family.

Services will be private. If you would like to honor the memory of this lovely, loving woman, please reach out to someone in need. Make a call to someone living in isolation, or send a note of encouragement to that person having a hard time. Let others know you care - that's what Gene would do.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
