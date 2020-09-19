1/1
Gloria White Sawyer
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAWYER, Mrs. Gloria White, age 70, of Jetersville, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Stephen Sawyer; her father, Walter T. White; and is survived by her mother, Minnie White of Jetersville; her niece, Andrea Marsh; and nephew, Taylor (Celia) Marsh; and two great-nephews, Harland and Baine Marsh. Gloria was a life member of Moose Lodge 569 of Sandston, Va. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, at Sandy Creek Baptist Cemetery, 25450 E. Sayler's Creek Road, Jetersville, Va. Visiting at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia, Va., from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Contributions maybe made to Massey Cancer Institute, 1300 East Marshall St., Richmond, Va. 23298.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sandy Creek Baptist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA 23002
(800) 296-2521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved