SAWYER, Mrs. Gloria White, age 70, of Jetersville, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Stephen Sawyer; her father, Walter T. White; and is survived by her mother, Minnie White of Jetersville; her niece, Andrea Marsh; and nephew, Taylor (Celia) Marsh; and two great-nephews, Harland and Baine Marsh. Gloria was a life member of Moose Lodge 569 of Sandston, Va. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, at Sandy Creek Baptist Cemetery, 25450 E. Sayler's Creek Road, Jetersville, Va. Visiting at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia, Va., from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Contributions maybe made to Massey Cancer Institute, 1300 East Marshall St., Richmond, Va. 23298.