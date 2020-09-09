1/1
Gordon Earle Davison
1930 - 2020
DAVISON, Gordon Earle, born on July 24, 1930, in Providence, R.I., passed away on September 7, 2020, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, Va., at 90 years of age. He is survived by his children, Gordon Everett Davison and Rodney Burton Davison, both of Montgomery Village, Md.; and his grandchildren, Gordon Elliot Davison of Montgomery Village, Md. and Catherine Anne Davison of Perth, Western Australia. He was predeceased by his wife, Doris McFarland Davison in 2005; and his sister, Greta Margaret Davison in 2019. His late wife, Doris served in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII. Gordon was in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. They met at George Washington University in the Physics Lab in 1957. They started out as lab partners and ended up as life partners, marrying in January 1958. Mr. Davison had a B.S. in electronics from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He retired from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division with 24 years-service to the Department of the Navy and the U.S. Government. He was an Elder of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Kilmarnock, Va., and he was a Life Member of IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers). The funeral will take place at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., followed by burial in Roseland Cemetery next to his late wife, Doris. Please wear masks and follow social distancing at the service. Memorial donations can be made to Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RWC) Foundation, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, Va. 22480.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
116 East Church Street
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
804-435-1077
