MILLER, Harold W., was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Miller. He is survived by two daughters, Billee and Rachel; three sons, William, Albert and Anderson; grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Ever, Jessica, Loa and Noah; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Martin and her husband, David Martin; and extended family, Pat, Blair Brandon Weaver. The family will receive friends September 8, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held September 9, 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



