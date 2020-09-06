1/1
Harry Hobson Titus
TITUS, Harry Hobson, 79, passed away on August 29, 2020. Harry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Mowrey Titus; their daughter, Tracy Titus Wilburn; two grandchildren, Jessica and Parker Wilburn; a sister, Carolyn Titus; and brother, Clifton (Mary Lou) Titus; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Harry was born and reared in Bedford, Va. After graduation from college, he relocated to Northern Virginia, where he worked for the next 40 years. He spent his long career working in multiple aspects of Information Technology Services and Tele-Communication Services at IBM, Satellite Business Systems and MITRE. He especially enjoyed his occasional work assignments in Japan, Switzerland and Australia. Harry's retirement years were spent on the golf course, where he formed many enjoyable friendships. He was especially proud of his hole-in-one. Harry also enjoyed his volunteer activities. He had a life long love of cats and worked as a volunteer at the animal shelter helping to care for his feline friends. Additionally, he spent many years volunteering at FeedMore and Salisbury Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father, a fun-loving grandfather and a generous, kind-hearted man. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salisbury Presbyterian Church Foundation.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
