Harvell Evon Duncan
DUNCAN, Harvell Evon, of Mechanicsville and co-owner/operator at Westbury Deli, age 72 years, departed this life suddenly September 5, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Alzie; sons, Norman (Leacy) and Mark (Francine); seven sisters, Juanita, Cynthia, Zenna, Juanica, Una, Claudine and Morine; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Cochrane Chapel at Woody on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with interment following in Westhampton Memorial Park.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
Funeral services provided by
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
8042883013
September 10, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
