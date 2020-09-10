DUNCAN, Harvell Evon, of Mechanicsville and co-owner/operator at Westbury Deli, age 72 years, departed this life suddenly September 5, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Alzie; sons, Norman (Leacy) and Mark (Francine); seven sisters, Juanita, Cynthia, Zenna, Juanica, Una, Claudine and Morine; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Cochrane Chapel at Woody on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with interment following in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2020.