SUMMERS, Haymond Van, Jr., 78, of Richmond, Virginia, gained his Heavenly reward on August 28, 2020. He passed away at Henrico Doctors' Hospital on Forest Avenue while recovering after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Van served as a Military Police Officer in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and spent most of his career as a salesman in the construction industry. Most rewarding was his tenure as a volunteer chaplain for Fauquier Hospital and Deacon at Warrenton Assembly of God. Van never met a stranger and always made a friend everywhere he went. He was never ashamed to talk about God with whomever would listen and exemplified the love of Christ in all he did and said. He was a beloved father, grandfather and a friend to all who needed one. The greatest joy in his life was spending time with those he loved. He was preceded in death by his father, mother; and sister, Mary Ann Groves of Leonia, N.J. He is survived by his two daughters, Rachel Barnes and Jennifer Garretson; his sons-in-law, Roy Barnes, Eli Garretson and Joe Kinkella; and his grandchildren, Ethan and Everett Barnes and Joey and Jaclyn Kinkella. Also surviving are his ex-wife, Shirley Pomeroy; his brother-in-law, Joel Lee Groves; and his nephew and niece, Mark and Jill Groves. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project. The family would also like to thank the staff of ManorCare Imperial Plaza for their loving care of Van. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
