JACKSON, Helen Jackson, 90, of Richmond, died September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Levi E. Jackson; and daughter, Francine B. Jackson. Surviving are two daughters, Winifred W. Jude and Acquanetta J. Herbert (John); three grandchildren, Stacie Jude, Daryl Jackson (Dr. Dana) and Rebbie Spencer; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Elijah and Miles Jackson; sister, Charlotte W. Strayhorn (Frank); nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Wednesday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Graveside side services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Jeanette Brown officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.