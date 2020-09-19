1/1
Helen Jackson Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSON, Helen Jackson, 90, of Richmond, died September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Levi E. Jackson; and daughter, Francine B. Jackson. Surviving are two daughters, Winifred W. Jude and Acquanetta J. Herbert (John); three grandchildren, Stacie Jude, Daryl Jackson (Dr. Dana) and Rebbie Spencer; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Elijah and Miles Jackson; sister, Charlotte W. Strayhorn (Frank); nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Wednesday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Graveside side services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Jeanette Brown officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved