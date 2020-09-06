1/1
Hildreth Davis McCray Wheeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hildreth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELER, Hildreth Davis McCray, 73, of Keswick, Va., died on August 29, 2020, at The Gordon House in Gordonsville, Va., after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gordon Lee Wheeler. Hilly was the daughter of the late Bernard Winn and Harriett Hildreth Scott McCray; and was predeceased by her brothers, Bernard W. McCray, John H. McCray, Lanier D. McCray and George Cole S. McCray. Hilly attended St. Catherine's School, graduated from The Grier School in 1967 and was presented as a debutante in Richmond, Virginia, the following year. She continued her mother's legacy as an accomplished equestrian and started show jumping at a young age, winning many trophies. She was a member of Deep Run and Keswick Hunt Clubs and qualified as a AAA rated judge. Hilly had a competitive spirit and enjoyed beating her nieces in backgammon. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Jennie Ruth Smith McCray, Eve Mapp McCray, Emily Wheeler Rhodes, Lois Norvelle Wheeler; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Mason Wheeler. She is also survived by three nieces, Hildreth Lee McCray, Jennie Ruth McCray, Virginia Lee Cason; and nephew, Arthur Sackett McCray. Hilly also enjoyed 12 nieces and nephews from the Wheeler family. Special thanks to Michele Stevens, Hospice of the Piedmont and to Tom May and his staff at The Gordon House who provided devoted care over the years. A private graveside service will be held at the Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Va., on Thursday, September 10, at 1 p.m. Friends and family can sign the online register book at www.hillandwood.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved