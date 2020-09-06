1/1
Howard P. Cohen
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COHEN, Howard P., passed in peace Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 94, preceded in death by his wife, Janet Reid Thomson-Cohen. Left to cherish Howard's memory are his son, Scott David Cohen of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Eliza Mackenzie Cohen and Quinn Reid Cohen, both of Virginia Beach; niece, Marsha Kravet of Great Neck, New York; nephew, Joel Kravet and wife, Debra Kravet, of New York, New York. Part of The Greatest Generation, Howard proudly served during World War II in the Pacific Theater as a Radioman, Second Class on the USS Wasatch and the USS Blue Ridge, both Amphibious Command Ships. After honorably discharging from the Navy, Howard fostered his love for electrical engineering working for Bendix Corporation in their avionics division. Soon after, Howard worked as the Technical Representative in the Army Material Command in Germany then transferred to the Army Logistics Center at Ft. Lee, where he earned the second highest civilian award in the Army, the Individual Superior Civilian Service Award. There, he met lifelong friends, Tom DeHaven, Gordon Everhart and Dave Gunnels. After 24 years, Howard retired with his wife, the love of his life, Janet Reid Thomson-Cohen. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to The Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield (https://shepcenter.org/donate/). A private memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved