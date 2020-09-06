GILMAN, J. Mark, 64, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Geneva Gilman; and brother, Carl Powell. He is survived by his partner in life, BobbieJo; brother, Andy Powell and his wife, Rhonda; two daughters, Rachel Thomas and her husband, Steven and Grace Gilman; two grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store