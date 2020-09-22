BRANNOCK, J. Von, left this earth the 21st day of September, 2020, to be rejoined with those who went before him. Born September 6, 1955, he was the son of Boyd J. and Opal S. Brannock, both of whom predeceased him.



Von never met a stranger and never concerned himself with scholarship, enjoying the moment and the people immediately present. Those two characteristics collided multiple times during his formal education resulting in him writing, "I must not talk in class" for what likely remains an all time record for Fishersville Elementary School. He also famously had to copy the entire section of the dictionary for words beginning with "Y." Ever after, his handwriting was indecipherable to nearly everyone including himself. Later, his love for all things Virginia Tech and his good-natured lack of concern for academic prerequisites resulted in an extended "five-year program" in Blacksburg. Never one for formalities, Von spent so much time at the Sigma Chi house that in his fifth year, he finally became a pledge and proudly entered the rolls of Eta Lambda Chapter of Sigma Chi. Ever after, he called any Sigma Chi member from any place in the world, "my brother."



Although Von's varied vocational career included the title of "grocery boy" (at the age of 64), cross-country truck driver (where he enjoyed the open road), car warranty representative (exploring Louisiana's Acadiana area) and a call center representative (where his gift for gab did not mix well with call quota requirements). But Von's best calling came from his love of human interaction and his ability to obsess over automotive details: car salesman, first for Brannock Sales and Service in Waynesboro, Va. and later for the Pearson family of automobiles as a salesman for both the Lincoln/Mercury and later Honda dealerships in Richmond, Va. Von's enthusiasm for automotive details made him a natural, and he ultimately won automotive competitions for his comprehensive knowledge of vehicles and their features. His interest in cars and inability to filter anything on his mind made him a bit of a unicorn, for he was an honest car salesman.



Von's avocations were first, football, particularly Virginia Tech football and second, singing, usually loudly, with the Second Baptist Church choir. He had a gifted ear for music.



Generous to a fault, Von gave more than he had and apologized for not giving more. He is survived by his siblings, Betty Boyd Hardy (Howard), Shane S. Brannock, Boyce Brannock (Deneen); and two nieces, Shanna B. Mena and Phoebe Marie Brannock.



The family thanks Kathy MacIlwaine, David Esleck and the generous members of Second Baptist Church (River Road) for their time, care, comfort and concern. They are true expressions of Christian servants.



A service in celebration of Von's enthusiasm for life will be held at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Virginia, at some time in the near future.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229 or the Salvation Army, 2 West Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia.



McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.



