James Edward Sanderson
1937 - 2020
SANDERSON, James Edward, was born in Henrico during the snow storm of 1937, and passed away on September 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan Ashby Sanderson of 59 years; his children, Ginny Mauck (Doug), Ashby Basinger (Darrell), Jimmy Sanderson (Lane), Elle Ferraro (Alex); and 10 grandchildren. He graduated from Hargrave Military Academy and the University of Richmond. Jim was a real estate broker for 50 years. He designed and distributed log and post and beam buildings throughout the South. A beloved husband, father and grandfather was called "Duck" by his family; in part, from his duck decoy collection which adorned his coastal homes over the years. He shared his stories with everyone and taught his family about oysters, log buildings, water fowl and all species of wood. He will be greatly missed.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
