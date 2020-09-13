RICE, James Linwood "HECK", Jr., died September 3, 2020. Born February 19, 1938, to Hazel Lovell Stroud and J. Linwood Rice in Waverly, Va. Later cared for by his second mother, Kathryn Gilliam Rice. Heck is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Betty Mattox Rice, affectionately always known as "SUSIE"; a son, James Linwood Rice III (Jimmy) predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Gregory Rhodes Rice (Melissa); brothers, Jeffrey G. Rice and Kenneth Harland; five grandsons and six great-grandchildren. He was a longtime resident of Hanover Courthouse, Va. and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving as Senior Warden for two terms and currently as Trustee. Heck was a 50-plus year member of Ashland Masonic Lodge 168. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in 1956. He was an active member of Duck's Unlimited and was an award winning decoy carver. Heck graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Cadet Corps in 1956. He later attended VPI for one year, but became a fiercely loyal Hokie fan. The family would like to express many thanks to the Henry Fire Co. Station #6 and the Hanover EMS along with the loving care and professional attention provided by the nurses, doctors and daily staff members of Memorial Regional Hospital. They are truly heroes of today. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. A life celebration will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 441, Hanover, Va. 23069. Condolences to family can be made at blileys.com
.