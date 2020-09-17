MARONEY, James, of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020. He was born May 14, 1945, to the late Fernell and Jim Maroney. James was educated in the Richmond Public School system and retired from Philip Morris after 32 years. He was married to Linda Maroney for 27 years. James never met a stranger and was truly a people person. He could bring out the best of anyone with his infectious smile and engaging laugh. James loved his family and was the life of the party at all family functions. He loved to see everyone enjoying themselves and had all the hits on rotation on his stereo. He especially adored and doted on his grands, who affectionately called him Papa. James was the REAL DEAL and was well-respected by many. There will never be another James Maroney and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 21, at Affinity Funeral Service, 8074 Mechanicsville Tnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. The service will be livestreamed at affinityfuneralservice.com
