James P. "Jim" Dvorak
DVORAK, James "Jim" P., Sr., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Cecelia and their children.

A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Elkhardt Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, where Jim was an active member with Cecelia for four decades. The celebration will be outdoors, weather permitting.

Jim was married to his wife, Cecelia for 56 years. He leaves behind his wife, Cecelia; his son, Jimmy Dvorak and Jimmy's wife, Rebecca; his daughter, Jennifer Valaika and her husband, Michael; his daughter, Jackie Childrey and her husband, John; and his grandchildren and stepgrandchildren, Madeline Dvorak, Miles Dvorak, Anne Claire Childrey, Andrew Childrey, Jackson Oliver and Wyatt Oliver. He also leaves behind an extended family that includes his brother, Paul Dvorak and Paul's wife, Peggy; his sister, Martha Ann Ourednik; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 16, 1941. He was a loving husband and father; a proud but modest veteran who served in the United States Army; a store manager at Ukrop's Super Markets for many years; an active and faithful member of Elkhardt Baptist Church; a lifelong woodworker and craftsman; and a farmer at heart.

He will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elkhardt Baptist Church, 6715 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia 22324.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
