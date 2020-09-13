1/
James "Willard" Redman
REDMAN, James "Willard", 78, of Providence Forge, passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2020. Willard was a self-employed construction worker building hundreds of homes in New Kent County for decades, and was well-known for his attention to detail in everything he did. He loved basketball and played up until he was in his 60s. Willard also enjoyed working outside, whether taking care of the yard or building and fixing anything he could. He took a special pride in building things for his family, including his wife's dream home. Willard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Redman; as well as his mother and father, Elza and Oleta. He is survived by three daughters, Sandra Hunkele, Cynthia Condyles (Mark), Dianna Palmer (Kenneth); one son, Scott Redman (Angela); 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers, Richard, Leon and Elza Jr.; and sister, Irene Wyant; he was the youngest of the five siblings. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 6 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required; seating will also be limited. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
