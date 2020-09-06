1/1
Janice Clemons Frank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANK, Janice Clemons, 88, of Normal, Ill., formerly of Spotsylvania and Richmond, passed away on August 24, 2020, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, Ill. Janice was born and raised in Richmond. She married the love of her life, Arthur Frank, raised two sons and was an active member of Hanover Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She worked as a head school secretary with Richmond City Public Schools, where she affectionately earned the nickname "The General." After retirement, Janice moved to Spotsylvania to be closer to family. A talented seamstress, she loved creating dresses for her granddaughters and shared her gifts of administration and sewing at Chancellor Baptist Church. It was here she obtained the nickname: "The Hat Lady." Mrs. Frank is best remembered by her grandchildren for tenacity and independence; a "sassy force of nature." Her common exhortation to them: "Be good!" Survivors include her children, Douglas W. Frank (Kathleen) and Thomas M. Frank (Paul Martin); grandchildren, Andrew Frank, Jessica Freiberger, Ashleigh Powell (Andrew) and Caitlin Frank; great-grandchildren, Henry Powell, Emily Powell, Eleanor Freiberger; sibling, Norwood W. Clemons (Elaine); five nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur P. Frank; her parents, Wade R. Clemons and Mattie T. Clemons. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Friday, September 11, at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. A live-stream of the service will be available for those unable to physically attend. Please check Covenant Funeral Service website for the link. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved