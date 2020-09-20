1/2
Jean Mallory Meek
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


MEEK, Jean Mallory, 91, of Colonial Heights, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, September 18, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Clyde Webster Meek; and two sons, Richard Meek and Michael Meek. Jean is survived by her six daughters, Debra Fields (Melvin), Gale Cartwright (Bob), Shirley Tolley, Julie Peterson (Bill), Cathy Rowland (Keith) and Elizabeth Smith; sister, Patricia Ray; as well as 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Jean was born in Richmond, Va., to Horace and Dorothy Mallory on February 28, 1929 and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1946. In addition to raising their eight children, Jean and Clyde sponsored annual tournaments at their Prince George Golf Course to support many charities, especially the Richmond Children's Hospital. A private graveside ceremony will be held for the family and a celebration of Jean's life will be held for family and friends at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 27, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved