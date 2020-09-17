1/1
Jewel Kathryn Tuck
TUCK, Jewel Kathryn, 79, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John Lloyd Sr.; mother, Christine Lloyd; brother, John Lloyd Jr.; sister, Linda Taylor; and son-in-law, Donnie Flaherty. She is survived by her loving husband, Louis Tuck; children, Cindy (Tommy) Frayser, Susan Flaherty and Alan (Tracy) Tuck; grandchildren, Derek (Heather) Guess, Darin Guess, Darci Guess and Jessica Flaherty; great-grandchildren, Madison and Maddox Guess; sister, Barbara Jean (Rich) Pollett; brother-in-law, John (Sally) Tuck; and numerous other family members. Family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her funeral ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
