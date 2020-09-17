TUCK, Jewel Kathryn, 79, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John Lloyd Sr.; mother, Christine Lloyd; brother, John Lloyd Jr.; sister, Linda Taylor; and son-in-law, Donnie Flaherty. She is survived by her loving husband, Louis Tuck; children, Cindy (Tommy) Frayser, Susan Flaherty and Alan (Tracy) Tuck; grandchildren, Derek (Heather) Guess, Darin Guess, Darci Guess and Jessica Flaherty; great-grandchildren, Madison and Maddox Guess; sister, Barbara Jean (Rich) Pollett; brother-in-law, John (Sally) Tuck; and numerous other family members. Family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her funeral ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.