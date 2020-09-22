PRESTON, Joe B., II, 80, of Culpeper, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at The Culpeper. He was born October 14, 1939, to the late Leonard Thomas and Estelle Preston in Richmond, Virginia. Joe graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1961 and married Nancy Troxell in 1962. They both grew up in Culpeper. He was employed by DuPont in Richmond for 31 years (spending two of those years in Australia), where he was an engineer and manager before retiring at the age of 53. By that time, he had also obtained his Class A Building License and built six houses. After his retirement, he went on to become a Certified Building Inspector and worked part time for Powhatan County for 10 years. He built the first Habitat for Humanity house in Powhatan. Joe had many hobbies, including fishing, hunting, remodeling and building houses and beach cottages, restoring antique trucks, poker, shooting pool, relic hunting and swimming. Joe was an Elder at Providence Presbyterian Church in Powhatan and did many projects there. He later became a member of the Madison Presbyterian Church. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy T. Preston; sons, Joe B. Preston III of Lakeland, Fla. and Robert D. Preston of Culpeper, Va.; granddaughter, Kera E. Robinson of Ga.; great-grandson, Bentley Robinson; great-granddaughter, Aurora Robinson; brother, Col. L.T. Preston Jr.; and 14 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Evelyn Preston and Olivia Elizabeth Tielkemeier; and brother, Thomas Joe Preston. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, N.Y. 10305-1946. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.



